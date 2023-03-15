Short Interest in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Expands By 13.4%

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a growth of 13.4% from the February 13th total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChoiceOne Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COFS. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 30,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC now owns 114,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 11.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Stock Performance

NASDAQ COFS traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,774. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $196.49 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day moving average of $24.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

ChoiceOne Financial Services ( NASDAQ:COFS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.02%.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary, ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit services, and automated transaction machine services.

