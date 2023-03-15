Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Decreases By 12.0%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,640,000 shares, a decrease of 12.0% from the February 13th total of 3,000,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 694,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CIDM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cinedigm in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cinedigm by 4.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,968,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,751,000 after buying an additional 303,665 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cinedigm in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 142,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 56,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors own 8.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIDM traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,633. The firm has a market cap of $77.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.05. Cinedigm has a 12 month low of $0.37 and a 12 month high of $0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.50.

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

