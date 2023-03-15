Short Interest in Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Grows By 14.7%

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, a growth of 14.7% from the February 13th total of 16,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered Conifer from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $1.40 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 13th.

CNFR stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.51. 611 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 million, a P/E ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 0.85. Conifer has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $2.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Get Rating ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 467,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000. Conifer makes up about 0.6% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned 3.82% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.34% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Personal Lines. The Commercial Lines segment offers coverage for property, liability, automobile, and miscellaneous coverage. The Personal Lines segment is involved in the provision of catastrophe coverage or dwelling insurance.

