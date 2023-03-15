Short Interest in Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Increases By 16.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 413,300 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the February 13th total of 355,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 688.8 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Down 7.9 %

OTCMKTS CTTAF traded down $6.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.51. 20 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 727. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $83.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.39.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Continental AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The Automotive segment comprises technologies for passive safety, brake, chassis, as well as motion and motion control systems.

