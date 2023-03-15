Short Interest in Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY) Increases By 7.3%

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the February 13th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COIHY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 8,200 ($99.94) to GBX 7,400 ($90.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 84 ($1.02) to GBX 80 ($0.98) in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Croda International from GBX 9,000 ($109.69) to GBX 8,800 ($107.25) in a research note on Thursday, January 5th.

Croda International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of COIHY stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,061. Croda International has a 12 month low of $34.61 and a 12 month high of $54.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.30.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies and Industrial Chemicals. The Personal Care segment offers speciality sustainable skin care, hair care and solar protection ingredients.

Featured Stories

