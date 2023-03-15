Short Interest in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Drops By 5.6%

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 5.6% from the February 13th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 15.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 132,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days.

Dillard’s Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:DDS traded down $4.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $327.64. 157,519 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,131. The company has a fifty day moving average of $369.27 and a 200 day moving average of $334.93. Dillard’s has a twelve month low of $193.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Dillard’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dillard’s

Institutional Trading of Dillard’s

In other Dillard’s news, SVP Chris B. Johnson sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.17, for a total transaction of $233,460.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,105,024.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDS. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s during the 3rd quarter valued at about $119,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DDS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Dillard’s to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.25.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

