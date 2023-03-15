Short Interest in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) Increases By 8.5%

Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,290,000 shares, an increase of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 2,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Diversey Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Diversey stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $8.11. 5,824,261 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,750,989. Diversey has a one year low of $3.95 and a one year high of $10.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -18.02 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DSEY. Credit Suisse Group cut Diversey from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.40 in a report on Monday. Mizuho lifted their price target on Diversey from $6.00 to $8.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diversey from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.40 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Diversey from $5.80 to $8.40 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Diversey from $7.70 to $6.70 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diversey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diversey

Diversey Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Diversey during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Diversey by 429.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Diversey in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Diversey during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Diversey by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Institutional, and Food & Beverage. The Institutional segment offers products, solutions, equipment, and machines, including infection prevention and personal care products, floor and building care chemicals, kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals and machines, dosing and dispensing equipment, and floor care machines, as well as engineering, consulting, and training services related to productivity management, water and energy management, and risk management.

Featured Stories

