Short Interest in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL) Expands By 21.1%

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, a growth of 21.1% from the February 13th total of 88,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 36,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,866. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.19 and a fifty-two week high of $20.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.95.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.3906 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%.

