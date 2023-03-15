Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 30.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLYGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.66.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

