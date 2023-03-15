Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 30.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.66.
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile
DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.
The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (DLY)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.