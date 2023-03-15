Short Interest in DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Drops By 30.7%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 30.7% from the February 13th total of 33,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 217,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,631. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.91. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a one year low of $12.89 and a one year high of $17.66.

Get DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund alerts:

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be given a $0.1167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 197,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 72,141 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 73,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 5,164 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $955,000.

(Get Rating)

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (the “Fund”) is a limited term closed-end management investment company.

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

The Fund will seek to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of investments selected for its potential to provide a high level of total return, with an emphasis on current income.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.