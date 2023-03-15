Short Interest in Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF) Increases By 20.3%

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:EATBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 105,000 shares, a growth of 20.3% from the February 13th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Eat & Beyond Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS EATBF remained flat at $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. Eat & Beyond Global has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43.

Get Eat & Beyond Global alerts:

About Eat & Beyond Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Eat & Beyond Global Holdings Inc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in early stage, growth, expansion, buy-ins or buy-out investments. It focuses on investments in the plant-based protein and meat alternative food industry. It identifies and acquires equity in companies operating in the sectors of plant-based proteins, fermented proteins, cultured proteins/agriculture, food tech, and consumer packaged goods, as well as cell agriculture and other experimental projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Eat & Beyond Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eat & Beyond Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.