Short Interest in ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG) Declines By 5.7%

ENGlobal Co. (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 126,800 shares, a decrease of 5.7% from the February 13th total of 134,400 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal in a report on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

ENGlobal Trading Down 9.3 %

About ENGlobal

Shares of ENG traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 338,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,335. ENGlobal has a 52-week low of $0.50 and a 52-week high of $2.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.93.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.