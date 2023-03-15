Short Interest in Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Decreases By 10.0%

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a decrease of 10.0% from the February 13th total of 9,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Euro Tech in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Euro Tech

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 21,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.28% of Euro Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

Euro Tech Price Performance

Euro Tech Company Profile

Shares of CLWT traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.31. 6,259 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,791. Euro Tech has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $2.65. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.41.

Euro Tech Holdings Co Ltd. is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of water treatment equipment. It operates through the Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering business segments. The Trading and Manufacturing segment offers laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits, and power generation equipment.

