Short Interest in Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) Increases By 22.2%

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the February 13th total of 5,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1,001.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 69,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 63,329 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $508,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 239.2% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the third quarter valued at approximately $492,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

FDBC stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.65. 4,559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,524. Fidelity D & D Bancorp has a 52-week low of $34.20 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.08 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71. The company has a market cap of $251.38 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fidelity D & D Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FDBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a net margin of 31.50% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The business had revenue of $22.25 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Fidelity D & D Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Company Profile

Fidelity D&D Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for The Fidelity Deposit & Discount Bank, which engages in the provision of traditional banking services. Its offerings include transaction accounts, such as savings, clubs, interest-bearing checking, money market and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and short-and-long term deposit accounts, such as certificates of deposit, commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgages, consumer, home equity and construction loans, trust, investment, and online banking services.

