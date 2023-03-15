Short Interest in First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) Declines By 11.7%

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 561,200 shares, a drop of 11.7% from the February 13th total of 635,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

First Busey Price Performance

BUSE stock traded down $0.55 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.80. The stock had a trading volume of 567,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,581. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.35. First Busey has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $27.98. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

First Busey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. This is an increase from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Activity at First Busey

BUSE has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on First Busey from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

In other First Busey news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 166,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael David Cassens sold 2,300 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $56,971.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 166,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,136,168.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,652.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 9,500 shares of company stock worth $217,380 and have sold 35,299 shares worth $873,333. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Busey by 252.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.97% of the company’s stock.

About First Busey

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

