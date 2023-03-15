Short Interest in Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII) Decreases By 8.5%

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 781,700 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the February 13th total of 854,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,421,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Global Tech Industries Group Price Performance

GTII stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.89. 1,465,040 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,319. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.08. Global Tech Industries Group has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $8.97.

Get Global Tech Industries Group alerts:

About Global Tech Industries Group

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Global Tech Industries Group, Inc engages in the acquisition of companies. Its subsidiaries and affiliates operate in the following sectors: intellectual properties, proprietary systems, trade secrets in the bioscience, green-tech and global health technologies, and other new and emerging businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Global Tech Industries Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Tech Industries Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.