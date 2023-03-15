Short Interest in Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF) Grows By 22.5%

Great Wall Motor Company Limited (OTCMKTS:GWLLF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 11,275,800 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 13th total of 9,207,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18,793.0 days.

Great Wall Motor Price Performance

OTCMKTS GWLLF opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. Great Wall Motor has a 12 month low of $0.87 and a 12 month high of $2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Great Wall Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th.

About Great Wall Motor

Great Wall Motor Company Limited researches and develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles, and automotive parts and components in China, Russia, South Africa, Australia, Saudi Arabia, Chile, and internationally. The company offers pick-up trucks, SUVs, sedans, and energy vehicles primarily under the Haval, WEY, ORA, Tank, and Great Wall Pickup brand names; and unmanned vehicles.

