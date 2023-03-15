Short Interest in Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Declines By 11.8%

Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,791,100 shares, a decline of 11.8% from the February 13th total of 2,030,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 162.8 days.

Home Capital Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of Home Capital Group stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $29.33. 1,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,257. Home Capital Group has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $31.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HMCBF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$35.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Home Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

