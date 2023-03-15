Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rises By 21.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 314,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,944. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Hub Group’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hub Group will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

