Short Interest in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Rises By 21.4%

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 608,000 shares, an increase of 21.4% from the February 13th total of 500,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 221,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hub Group
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Hub Group by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hub Group Stock Performance
NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.83. The stock had a trading volume of 314,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,944. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $60.81 and a twelve month high of $104.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have issued reports on HUBG. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hub Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stephens increased their target price on Hub Group from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hub Group from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Hub Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.86.
Hub Group Company Profile
Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.
