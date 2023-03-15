Short Interest in Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU) Increases By 11.5%

Hugoton Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:HGTXU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 117,400 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 105,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 681,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Stock Down 6.2 %

Shares of HGTXU traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $1.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 146,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,378. Hugoton Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.47 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.95.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a $0.091 dividend. This is an increase from Hugoton Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 72.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th.

Hugoton Royalty Trust Company Profile

Hugoton Royalty Trust engages in the collection and distribution of monthly net profits to unit holders. The company was founded on December 1, 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

