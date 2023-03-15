Short Interest in Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) Drops By 9.1%

Iberdrola, S.A. (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a decline of 9.1% from the February 13th total of 25,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Iberdrola stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.26. 35,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,536. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.67. The company has a market capitalization of $74.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.62. Iberdrola has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $49.17.

Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.38 billion during the quarter. Iberdrola had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 8.06%. Analysts forecast that Iberdrola will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were given a $0.577 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. Iberdrola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale cut Iberdrola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Iberdrola from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Iberdrola from €12.75 ($13.71) to €11.80 ($12.69) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Iberdrola SA is a holding company, which engages in the generation, distribution, trading, and marketing of electricity. It operates through the following businesses: Networks, Liberalized, Renewables and Other Businesses. The Networks business engages in the transmission and distribution of energy businesses, as well as those of any other regulated nature, originating in Spain, the United Kingdom, the United States and Brazil.

