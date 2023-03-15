Short Interest in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ) Declines By 30.4%

IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 30.4% from the February 13th total of 5,600 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IF Bancorp stock. Stilwell Value LLC boosted its holdings in IF Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,219 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. IF Bancorp makes up 0.4% of Stilwell Value LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Stilwell Value LLC owned approximately 0.81% of IF Bancorp worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 22.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IF Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IROQ traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. IF Bancorp has a one year low of $15.84 and a one year high of $24.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.39.

IF Bancorp Announces Dividend

IF Bancorp ( NASDAQ:IROQ Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter. IF Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $6.91 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. IF Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

About IF Bancorp

IF Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts.

Featured Stories

