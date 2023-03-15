Short Interest in Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI) Drops By 14.3%

Infinite Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IMCI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 14.3% from the February 13th total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Infinite Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:IMCI remained flat at $1.17 during trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $549,900.00, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.66. Infinite Group has a one year low of $1.07 and a one year high of $31.13.
About Infinite Group
