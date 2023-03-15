Short Interest in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Drops By 8.1%

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a decline of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 616,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

International Seaways Stock Performance

Shares of INSW stock traded down $2.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 899,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,427. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. International Seaways has a 12-month low of $16.33 and a 12-month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The transportation company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $338.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.42 million. International Seaways had a net margin of 44.86% and a return on equity of 29.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Seaways will post 8.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 19.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on INSW shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of International Seaways from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $36,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 66,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,672.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 6,500 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $254,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 60,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,385,967.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,400 shares of company stock worth $2,291,569. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,483 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in International Seaways by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,108 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. 84.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About International Seaways

International Seaways, Inc engages in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. The Crude Tankers segment consists of a fleet of vessels that transport unrefined petroleum. The Product Carriers segment focuses on crude and refined petroleum products.

