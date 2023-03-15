Short Interest in Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB) Grows By 8.8%

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:IVCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 8.8% from the February 13th total of 23,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 138,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 4,722.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Timelo Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 210,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 61.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I Trading Up 0.2 %

IVCB traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.44. 16,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,146. Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $11.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.25.

About Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I

Investcorp Europe Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other transaction with one or more businesses or assets in the business services, consumer and lifestyle, niche manufacturing, and technology sectors in Western Europe.

