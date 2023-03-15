Short Interest in Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Drops By 8.0%

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decline of 8.0% from the February 13th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 235,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.3 days.

Kinetik Trading Down 6.0 %

KNTK stock traded down $1.93 on Wednesday, hitting $30.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 677,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,029. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.15. Kinetik has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $44.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.64.

Kinetik Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.99%. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 206.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

KNTK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinetik in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinetik has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.13.

In other Kinetik news, insider Anne Psencik sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $314,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,634,353.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinetik

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $3,608,000. American Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $89,135,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik during the 3rd quarter worth $1,047,000.

About Kinetik

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It also provides comprehensive gathering, transportation, compression, processing and treating services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil and water. The company is headquartered in Houston, TX.

