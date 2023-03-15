Short Interest in LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO) Drops By 13.8%

LiveOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,000 shares, a decline of 13.8% from the February 13th total of 2,760,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 258,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.2 days.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of LiveOne in a report on Friday, February 10th.
LVO stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.83. 146,490 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,669. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.93 and its 200-day moving average is $0.81. The company has a market cap of $72.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.36. LiveOne has a 12 month low of $0.48 and a 12 month high of $1.43.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,951,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 35,394 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,335,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 602,534 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in LiveOne by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,069,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,350 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in LiveOne by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 85,371 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in LiveOne by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 573,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 10,306 shares during the period. 24.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
LiveOne, Inc is a digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, distribution, and monetization of live music, Internet radio, podcasting, and music-related streaming and video content. It operates LiveXLive, a live music streaming platform, and Slacker Radio, a streaming music service, as well as produces original music-related content.
