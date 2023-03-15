Short Interest in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) Increases By 28.0%

Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 120,800 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the February 13th total of 94,400 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 58,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 846 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $92,535.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,342,639.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul C. Burns sold 4,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.83, for a total value of $507,042.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,634,685.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,917 shares of company stock worth $674,176. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Standex International Stock Up 2.8 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Standex International in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 361.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Standex International by 565.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SXI traded up $3.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.45. The stock had a trading volume of 56,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,027. Standex International has a 12 month low of $79.02 and a 12 month high of $121.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $112.94 and its 200 day moving average is $101.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.04. Standex International had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $187.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Standex International will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.48%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

Featured Stories

