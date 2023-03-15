Short Interest in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Increases By 11.9%

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,240,000 shares, an increase of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 3,790,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 930,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Pivotal Research cut their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd.
Insider Transactions at The Liberty SiriusXM Group
In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al acquired 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $234,576.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $651,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total value of $21,384,734.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $283,360 and sold 406,370 shares valued at $30,359,615. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Trading Down 1.2 %
NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $26.67 on Wednesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $26.52 and a 12-month high of $47.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.20.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile
Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.
Read More
