Short Interest in Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB) Declines By 11.9%

Trinity Biotech plc (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a decline of 11.9% from the February 13th total of 38,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 26,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trinity Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whitefort Capital Management LP grew its stake in Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 374,449 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,503,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 34,900 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 1,823,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 18.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Trinity Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of TRIB opened at $0.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.15. Trinity Biotech has a 1 year low of $0.91 and a 1 year high of $1.55.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.14). Trinity Biotech had a negative net margin of 42.21% and a negative return on equity of 419.23%. The firm had revenue of $19.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trinity Biotech will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

