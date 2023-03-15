ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI) CFO Sells $10,930.60 in Stock

ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) CFO Alan R. Stewart sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $10,930.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,961,672.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ShotSpotter Stock Performance

Shares of SSTI stock traded down $1.40 on Wednesday, hitting $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 27,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,130. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.43, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.74 and its 200-day moving average is $33.45. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.33 and a 52-week high of $39.28.

ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $21.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.46 million. ShotSpotter had a net margin of 7.88% and a negative return on equity of 4.98%. Equities analysts expect that ShotSpotter, Inc. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 79,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868 shares during the last quarter. Mainsail Management Company LLC bought a new position in ShotSpotter during the 4th quarter valued at $3,787,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in ShotSpotter by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. 61.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

About ShotSpotter

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, CA.

