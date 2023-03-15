Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $5.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a P/E ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.84.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Trading of Sight Sciences

About Sight Sciences

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the third quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Sight Sciences during the third quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

