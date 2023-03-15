Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 42.18% and a negative net margin of 130.24%. The firm had revenue of $20.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 1 year low of $5.35 and a 1 year high of $15.94. The company has a market cap of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SGHT shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sight Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.