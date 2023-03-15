Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Sight Sciences Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.

Get Sight Sciences alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SGHT. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sight Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Sight Sciences by 484.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sight Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Sight Sciences by 540.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Sight Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. 50.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sight Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sight Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.