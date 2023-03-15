Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $20.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.38 million. Sight Sciences had a negative net margin of 130.24% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sight Sciences updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Sight Sciences Trading Up 3.3 %
NASDAQ:SGHT opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. Sight Sciences has a 12 month low of $5.35 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.55 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.31.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SGHT shares. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Sight Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sight Sciences from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Sight Sciences from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sight Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.
