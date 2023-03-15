SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.

Several brokerages recently commented on SILV. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SILV. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 148,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 10,469 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 86,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 48,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 176,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 19,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

