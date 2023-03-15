SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The firm has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 9.23, a current ratio of 11.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.88.
Several brokerages recently commented on SILV. Desjardins reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
