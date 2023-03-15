SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million during the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSEMKT SILV opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $915.34 million, a PE ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SILV. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,924,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,548,000 after buying an additional 174,700 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 638,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 242,309 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 361,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in SilverCrest Metals by 1.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 344,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About SilverCrest Metals

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

