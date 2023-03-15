SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.
SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %
SILV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.
SilverCrest Metals Company Profile
SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
