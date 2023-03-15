SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $40.79 million for the quarter.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 2.8 %

SILV traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $6.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,548,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 946,045. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a current ratio of 11.87. The stock has a market cap of $915.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.55 and a beta of 1.08.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on SILV shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 81.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in SilverCrest Metals in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. 38.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.