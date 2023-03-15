SingularityNET (AGIX) Trading 31.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 20% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Over the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar. One SingularityNET token can currently be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00002004 BTC on exchanges. SingularityNET has a market cap of $604.26 million and $801.96 million worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009763 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00028412 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.44 or 0.00033743 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00022006 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003985 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.09 or 0.00212216 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0356 or 0.00000142 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25,011.77 or 0.99975855 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002536 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. Its genesis date was December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,260,839,663 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,205,320,858 tokens. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. SingularityNET’s official website is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official message board is blog.singularitynet.io.

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,260,839,662.7363875 with 1,205,320,858.2620103 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.54248496 USD and is up 37.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $643,101,590.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

