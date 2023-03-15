SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Stock Price Down 10%

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 10% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $118.24 and last traded at $119.02. 98,482 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 248,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.00.

SiTime Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.80 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,104.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, insider Vincent P. Pangrazio sold 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total transaction of $73,633.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,970,100.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,268,104.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 54,715 shares of company stock valued at $6,845,410 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in SiTime by 1,896.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 255,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,123,000 after purchasing an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the second quarter valued at $512,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 4,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in SiTime by 50.5% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SiTime by 19.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 394,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,292,000 after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

