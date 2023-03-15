SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $26.52

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.52 and last traded at $26.61, with a volume of 715153 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLG. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of SL Green Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SL Green Realty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.94.

Get SL Green Realty alerts:

SL Green Realty Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

SL Green Realty ( NYSE:SLG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $197.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.79%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently -218.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $308,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,404.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SL Green Realty

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in SL Green Realty by 255.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in SL Green Realty in the third quarter worth $32,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the third quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SL Green Realty by 583.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 3,388.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SL Green Realty

(Get Rating)

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SL Green Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SL Green Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.