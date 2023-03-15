Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Acquires 80 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 292.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 87.9% during the 3rd quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 324.5% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on LLY. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.70.

In related news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $346.47, for a total transaction of $866,175.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,069,621.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE LLY traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $326.53. 385,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,465. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $273.01 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The firm has a market cap of $310.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $341.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 73.61% and a net margin of 21.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

