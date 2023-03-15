Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Has $707,000 Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas’ holdings in Southern were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Southern by 76.4% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 52,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,577,000 after acquiring an additional 22,775 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,874,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 26,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in Southern by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 47,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service grew its holdings in Southern by 4.4% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,675,924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,276,000 after purchasing an additional 70,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Southern from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.93.

Insider Activity

Southern Price Performance

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,680 shares of company stock worth $1,174,768. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.57. The company had a trading volume of 555,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,987,753. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.49. The Southern Company has a one year low of $58.85 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.75.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.