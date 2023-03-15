Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas Lowers Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,740 shares during the quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF worth $4,559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Country Trust Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 70.7% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. American National Bank lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 24.4% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 198.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Price Performance

IJJ stock traded down $3.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.97. 45,277 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 584,939. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.62 and a fifty-two week high of $116.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.75.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

