Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.

Snap One Stock Performance

Shares of SNPO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Snap One has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One

Snap One Company Profile

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Snap One by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Snap One by 2,779.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 7,616 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Snap One by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in Snap One during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

