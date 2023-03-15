Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.83.
Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Snap One from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th.
Snap One Stock Performance
Shares of SNPO opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.08 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Snap One has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $20.52. The company has a market capitalization of $742.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.53 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Snap One
Snap One Company Profile
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snap One (SNPO)
- Monoclonal Antibodies? Avid Bioservices surges 32% on Blowout Q3
- GitLab Crashes On Guidance; Analysts Defend
- Healthcare Stocks With at Least 30 Years of Dividend Increases
- Coinbase Pops As SVB Crumbles To Dust
- Airlines Update Guidance, Shares Head For Different Destinations
Receive News & Ratings for Snap One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.