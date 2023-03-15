So-Young International (SY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 21st.

So-Young International Price Performance

So-Young International stock opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. So-Young International has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $221.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.67 and a beta of 0.85.

Get So-Young International alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On So-Young International

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of So-Young International in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of So-Young International during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of So-Young International by 62.2% in the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of So-Young International in the first quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in So-Young International by 85.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 44,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.49% of the company’s stock.

About So-Young International

So-Young International, Inc engages in discovering, evaluating and reserving medical aesthetic services. Its business model comprises of three components: Content and its distribution through major social media networks and targeted media platforms in China; Social community characterized by signature user-generated content and; Online reservation services for medical aesthetic treatment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for So-Young International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for So-Young International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.