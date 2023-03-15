SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Trading Down 8.5%

SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Rating) traded down 8.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.59 and last traded at $14.59. 2,000 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 3,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.94.

SoftwareONE Trading Down 8.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.57 and its 200-day moving average is $13.53.

SoftwareONE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SoftwareONE Holding AG offers software and cloud technology solutions in Switzerland and internationally. The company provides Pyracloud, a proprietary digital hub that allows to transact, manage, and optimize their entire spend using a data-driven, actionable platform. It also offers managed backup; managed security services, which protects business from security threats; and software lifecycle management, a combination of digitized procurement and software asset management which offers professional services, diagnostic platform, cloud cost optimization, and SaaS management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.