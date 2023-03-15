SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Sold by Noked Israel Ltd

Noked Israel Ltd lowered its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,118,981 shares during the period. SolarEdge Technologies comprises 4.6% of Noked Israel Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Noked Israel Ltd owned 0.18% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $23,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $387.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $309.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Insider Activity

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 4.1 %

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock traded down $12.75 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $301.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,094,564. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 190.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $309.76 and a 200 day moving average of $284.92. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $190.15 and a 1-year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Stories

