SolGold (LON:SOLG) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.03

Shares of SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 16.03 ($0.20) and traded as high as GBX 17.32 ($0.21). SolGold shares last traded at GBX 17 ($0.21), with a volume of 3,467,529 shares changing hands.

SolGold Trading Down 3.1 %

The company has a market capitalization of £511.20 million, a P/E ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.99, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 16.05 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 16.82.

About SolGold

(Get Rating)

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SolGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.