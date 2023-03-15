Solstice Gold (CVE:SGC) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.06

Solstice Gold Corp. (CVE:SGC – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 53100 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Solstice Gold Stock Down 15.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07. The company has a current ratio of 10.20, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Solstice Gold Company Profile

Solstice Gold Corp. engages in the exploration for and development of mineral resource properties in Ontario and Nunavut, Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the Kahuna gold project covering an area of 866 square kilometers located in Nunavut, as well as secondary rights covering an adjacent 683 square kilometres.

