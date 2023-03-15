SOS (NYSE:SOS) Stock Price Up 3.8%

SOS Limited (NYSE:SOS – Get Rating) rose 3.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.39 and last traded at $4.14. Approximately 84,984 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 170,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.99.

SOS Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.89.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SOS

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in SOS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of SOS by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,791,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 167,272 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SOS by 28.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 171,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 37,624 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SOS by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,130,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,290,000 after purchasing an additional 344,718 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in SOS by 28.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 414,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 91,536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, block chain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud.

