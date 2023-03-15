SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SSB. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SouthState from $96.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of SouthState from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on SouthState from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SouthState currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SSB traded down $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,356,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,990. SouthState has a 52-week low of $66.56 and a 52-week high of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.16). SouthState had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $459.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SouthState will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other SouthState news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.83, for a total value of $719,028.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 34,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $1,925,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,100 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $9,974,384. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 169,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,418,000 after acquiring an additional 19,826 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in SouthState by 1,309.1% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,640 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in SouthState during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of SouthState by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,184 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SouthState by 11.4% in the second quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,814 shares of the bank’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

About SouthState

(Get Rating)

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits, lending and credit card servicing, ATM processing, mortgage banking services, correspondent banking services and wealth management, and trust services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.